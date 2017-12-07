The former head of the Maine Center for Entrepreneural Development has joined a Portland company developing artificial intelligence.

Don Gooding has been named chairman of the board for Introspective Systems, a small company that works on a myriad of complicated, data-based problems such realigning the power grid for the Department of Energy.

Gooding, who was an angel investor when the company started, has increased his stake. His new duties include guiding Introspective Systems through funding rounds, identifying market opportunities and investors, and providing leadership counsel to ensure and accelerate growth, according to a release from the company.

“Don’s experience, connections, know-how, and support are exactly what we need to take Introspective Systems to the next level,” says Kay Aikin, CEO, in the release. “We could not ask for a better guide and champion than Don, and we are thrilled that he has formally joined our team.”

Gooding will oversee the launch of the company’s xGraph collaborative AI platform, which manages massive volumes of streaming data on the edge of the cloud. The platform has many uses, including speeding up the decision-making required by autonomous applications such as drones and self-driving cars.

During Gooding’s five years at the helm of MCED (now called Maine Center for Entrepreneurs), he expanded its Top Gun accelerator program from one to four locations in Maine, and he hosted the first two seasons of Greenlight Maine, a TV show where entrepreneurs compete for a $100,000 prize. Gooding has been a member of the Maine Angels investment group since 2005, including serving as vice chair.

“Early on, I saw the possibilities of Introspective Systems’ technology and helped guide the company through its ‘Valley of Death’ when its innovation was ahead of the market,” said Gooding in the release. “xGraph has emerged as a powerful platform for solving complex digital problems and I am excited to be a part of helping Introspective Systems accelerate to catch today’s huge waves of ‘AI Everywhere’ and ‘Edge Computing.'”

