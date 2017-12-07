PITTSBURGH — Matt Hunwick scored 1:29 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins over the New York Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh led 3-1 in the third period, but the Islanders tied it with goals in the final 4:53. Hunwick ended the game with his third of the season by pushing one in during a scramble in front of the net.

Phil Kessel got his team-leading 14th goal on a power play, and Jake Guentzel and Riley Sheahan also scored for Pittsburgh. Rookie Tristan Jarry made 23 saves. Pittsburgh has won 5 of 6 since a three-game losing streak.

Jordan Eberle got his 12th goal for New York, and Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson each got their eighth in the third period. Nelson tied it with 1:10 left. Jaroslav Halak stopped 28 shots.

New York has lost 3 of 4 since a four-game winning streak.

LIGHTNING 5, AVALANCHE 2: Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists, and host Tampa Bay became the first NHL team with 20 wins.

Stamkos, who entered with one goal and two assists over his previous eight games, got his 12th goal early in the first. He also assisted on Vladislav Namestnikov’s tie-breaking goal at 8:09 of the second and Alex Killorn’s third of the season 4:57 into the third.

Chris Kunitz and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning, and backup Peter Budaj made 28 saves in his fifth game this season.

PANTHER 6, JETS 4: Micheal Haley scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period to lead Florida over visiting Winnipeg.

Vincent Trocheck had two goals, and Denis Malgin, Mark Pysyk and Aaron Ekblad also scored for the Panthers, who snapped a three-game skid. James Reimer made 35 saves.

Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists for the Jets. Blake Wheeler, Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored. Eric Comrie stopped 30 shots in his second career start.

FLAMES 3, CANADIENS 2: Sean Monahan scored his second goal of the game 1:14 into overtime, lifting Calgary to a win at Montreal.

Monahan finished a two-on-one break by taking a feed from Johnny Gaudreau and beating Carey Price from the slot.

Garnet Hathaway also scored for Calgary (14-12-2), which was coming off a shootout loss in Toronto on Wednesday night. David Rittich made 35 saves in his second career start.

Daniel Carr and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal (13-13-4). Price stopped 34 shots.

BLUES 3, STARS 0: Jake Allen made 29 saves, Brayden Schenn continued his red-hot play and St. Louis beat visiting Dallas.

Schenn got his team-leading 14th goal two days after netting a hat trick against Montreal. Colton Parayko and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored.

NOTES

EXPANSION: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league’s board of governors has agreed to consider an expansion application from Seattle.

Bettman said the expansion fee has been set at $650 million for Seattle, which would become the league’s 32nd team, if approved. He made the announcement Thursday after the first day of the board of governors meeting.

Bill Foley paid a $500 million expansion fee for the Vegas Golden Knights. They began play this season.

Seattle plans to have a new arena ready by 2020 with the intent of luring an NHL and an NBA team as anchor tenants.

Bettman says Seattle is the only city being considered for expansion at the moment, which means an NHL team likely won’t be playing in Quebec City’s 18,259-seat Videotron Centre in the foreseeable future.

CANUCKS: Forward Bo Horvat is expected to be sidelined at least six weeks after fracturing a bone in his right foot.

FLAMES: Forward Matthew Tkachuk was suspended one game by the NHL for a spearing incident in Wednesday’s game against Toronto.

Tkachuk will also forfeit $11,280.49 in salary.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.