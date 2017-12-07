The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Thursday it has charged three people, including a New York City man, following an investigation of the sale of heroin and crack-cocaine throughout Kennebec County.

Late Wednesday afternoon, MDEA agents and Augusta police arrested Sarah Fuschwanz, 33, of Vassalboro, on two counts of felony aggravated trafficking of crack and heroin, and two counts of violating the conditions of her release.

Police stopped her car as she was leaving her home. In the car were two other people. Police also found in the vehicle a variety of suspected drugs, including about 80 grams of crack-cocaine, 10 grams of heroin, and 10 grams of powdered cocaine, along with Suboxone, a prescription used to treat opiate addiction.

In addition to the suspected drugs, police also found $3,250 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.

Arrested alongside Fuschwanz was Andre Fields, 51, of the Bronx, New York. Agents charged Fields with two counts of felony aggravated trafficking in heroin and crack. The charges for both people were elevated because of the amount of narcotics seized, police said.

Also charged in the traffic stop was another person in the vehicle with them, Tania Murphy, 33, of Hallowell, who was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for violating the conditions of her release.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.