State and local police talked down a 54-year-old woman who was found Thursday morning sitting on the railing of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge with a loaded shotgun, state police said.

Motorists first reported about 10:30 a.m. that the woman walked across the bridge from the Prospect side and perched on the railing on the Verona Island side, according to police.

Traffic was shut down for roughly 20 minutes while officers asked her to put the gun down. She complied, and was taken into protective custody about 11:15 a.m.

She has not been charged, and was transported to a Bangor hospital for evaluation. Her name was not released.

