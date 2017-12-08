Finn Bowe, Cape Elizabeth senior guard: The heady 6-foot-4 wing player was on a 21.5 ppg tear before having his junior season cut short by a serious ankle injury. He scores efficiently and when it matters, distributes the ball and rebounds.

Nick Fiorillo, Scarborough junior guard/forward: At 6-foot-7 and with an offseason spent improving his speed and strength, Fiorillo is ready to improve on his team-leading 14.8 points per game. He also averaged 4.9 rebounds and made 36 3-pointers.

Griffin Foley, Portland senior guard: Excellent at running the court and finishing on the break, Foley is a three-year starter who shot 51 percent from the floor and 43 percent from 3-point range while averaging 12.7 points for the AA champs.

Michael Gilman, Windham senior guard: Gilman teams with point guard Nick Curtis to form an explosive backcourt. With 10 pounds of added muscle, he’ll be more effective at the hoop and still a top shooter (58 3-pointers last season).

Nolan Hagerty, Yarmouth senior forward: A 6-foot-7 player with a guard’s ability to pass and shoot from 3-point range, he also can elevate inside to snare double-digit rebounds and alter shots. He’ll assume a bigger leadership and scoring role.

Riley Hasson, South Portland senior guard/forward: On a well-balanced team, Hasson contributes in multiple ways. The SMAA Defensive Player of the Year, he also scores when needed, rebounds (5.1 per game) and sets up teammates (3.3 assists).

David Keohan, Thornton Academy senior forward: At 6-foot-4, Keohan is an excellent inside scorer, using strength and good footwork to get to his spots and finish. The returning Telegram All-State pick averaged 16.4 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Zac Manoogian, Westbrook senior guard: The leading returning scorer in the SMAA, Manoogian averaged 18.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.9 steals. He is also among the best in the state at creating contact and getting to the line.

Terion Moss, Portland senior guard: A returning All-State pick with superior court vision, Moss is strong enough to score in traffic and also made 42 percent of his 3-point attempts while averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals.

Ben Onek, Deering junior forward: Offseason reports indicate the 6-foot-6 Onek is ready to improve on his sophomore season, when he averaged 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds. He can run the court and dunk or pull up and make a 3-pointer.

