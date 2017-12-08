WATERBORO — Mackenzie Holmes had 19 points and 12 rebounds Friday night to lead Gorham, the two-time defending Class AA girls’ basketball state champion, to a 55-34 victory against Massabesic in an SMAA opener.

Friday was the opening night of high school basketball for most of Maine’s teams.

Adele Nadeau added 18 points for Gorham, which took a 31-19 halftime lead and extended its winning streak to 43 games.

McKenzy Ouellette led Massabesic with 14 points, Marissa Holt tossed in 12 and Maddie Drain grabbed a game-high 13 boards.

WINDHAM 46, CHEVERUS 43: Hannah Talon scored 22 points to lead the Eagles at Windham in Gary Fifield’s debut as the Cheverus coach.

Trailing 24-23 at halftime, Windham outscored Cheverus 13-8 in the third quarter and held off the Stags in the fourth.

Megan Hoffses scored nine points for Windham and Tara Flanders added eight.

Abby Cavallaro led Cheverus with 13 points. Fifield took over the program by coming out of retirement after a long, successful career at the University of Southern Maine.

MARSHWOOD 62, FALMOUTH 22: Miranda Montgomery had 16 points, and Casey Perry added five points and 11 rebounds to lead the Hawks at South Berwick.

Shannon Birks and Grace Soucy each scored five points for Falmouth, and Allison Cunningham added four.

Celine Lawrence finished with nine points and a team-high five assists for Marshwood.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 66, GARDINER 61: Gabby DePatsy scored 25 points and Hallie Kunesh added 13 as the Panthers won in overtime at Waldoboro.

Aimee Adams led Gardiner with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Mikayla Bourassa and Leslie Stevens also scored 13 points, and freshman Bailey Poore chipped in with 11.

SOUTH PORTLAND 61, BONNY EAGLE 41: Maggie Whitmore scored 13 points and Sarah Boles added 11 to lead the Red Riots at South Portland.

Mackenzie Emery and Mia Ferrante scored 10 each for the Scots.

South Portland took a 17-9 lead in the first period and expanded the difference to 19 in the third. The Scots got within nine points before South Portland pulled away again.

FREEPORT 55, SACOPEE VALLEY 30: Taylor Rinaldi scored seven points in the first quarter and Caroline Smith added six as Freeport opened a 17-4 lead at South Hiram.

The Falcons expanded the lead to 34-10 by the half.

Rinaldi finished with 17 points, Alexandra Goodman added 11 and Lindsay Routhier 10 for Freeport. Kylie Day led Sacopee with eight.

POLAND 66, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 25: Natalie Theriault and Jessica Seely combined for 15 points in the first quarter as the Knights opened a 22-2 lead at Poland.

Theriault finished with a game-high 22 points, Seely chipped in with 14 and Morgan Brousseau added nine.

Sierra Lyman and Kaylee Emery led Fryeburg Academy with six points each.

SCARBOROUGH 63, SANFORD 23: Julia Freeman had 17 points and Sophie Glidden added 12 for the Red Storm at Sanford.

Samaya Santiague led Sanford with 11 points. Julia Allen added four.

BRUNSWICK 88, MORSE 17: Marley Groat led the Dragons with 21 points, 10 assists and 10 steals at Bath.

Charlotte MacMillan contributed seven points, 10 rebounds, and four steals, and Sabrina Armstrong had 16 points and three steals for Brunswick, which had 39 steals as a team and led 46-7 at halftime.

Sierra Wallace scored seven points for Morse.

WATERVILLE 42, OCEANSIDE 39: Sadie Garling scored 11 points, and Maddie Martin had six points and nine rebounds to lead the Purple Panthers at Rockland.

Paige St. Pierre scored nine points and Hannah LeClair grabbed eight rebounds for Waterville.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 65, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 27: Emily Greenlee scored 22 points to lead the Seagulls at Old Orchard Beach.

Shari Plante added 11 points for Old Orchard and Sydney Plummer scored 13 for the Panthers.

Kaitlyn Cote and Brianna Plante, who finished with a combined nine steals, keyed an Old Orchard defense that held NYA to 15 points over the middle two periods while the Seagulls stretched a 13-9 lead to 52-24 entering the final quarter.

MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 52, NOBLE 44: Jill Joyce scored 22 points to lead the Lions at North Berwick.

Amy Fleming led Noble with 13 points. Raegan Kelly added 11.

KENNEBUNK 45, BIDDEFORD 38: Jessica Dupler scored 11 points and Alaina Schatzabel had nine for the Rams, who held onto a 28-25 lead entering the fourth quarter before pulling away at Biddeford.

Grace Martin had 24 points for Biddeford.

Alana Schatzabel added nine points and Emily Archibald scored eight for Kennebunk.

LAWRENCE 63, CONY 34: The Bulldogs took a 20-4 lead in the first quarter and went on to win at Augusta.

Brooklyn Lambert scored 15 points to lead Lawrence, and Megan Curtis and Molly Folsom each scored 11.

Sarah Caron and Cari Hopkins each had 10 points for Cony.

SKOWHEGAN 54, MT. BLUE 24: Annie Cooke had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Indians, who took to a 27-8 halftime lead at Skowhegan.

Sydney Reed added six points and eight rebounds for Skowhegan. Sydney Ames finished with a game-high 12 points.

Lexi Mittelstadt led Mt. Blue with seven points.

VALLEY 28, BUCKFIELD 16: Jillian Miller and Kennedy Savoy each had eight points to lead the Cavaliers at Bingham.

Kendra Sweet added seven points for Valley. Seneca Jacobs scored six points to lead Buckfield.

MAINE CENTRAL INSTITUTE 65, BELFAST 29: April McAlpine scored 18 points for the Huskies at Belfast.

