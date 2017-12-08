Jeff Marks is stepping down as executive director of E2Tech, ending nearly six years at the helm of the environment and energy group to pursue volunteer work abroad.

After a career in government relations and policy work in California, Washington D.C., and Maine, Marks was hired in 2012 to help E2Tech grow, both operationally and financially. In that time, he has landed grants and led special projects to promote and support the energy and environmental sector in Maine, the organization said in a statement. His last day is Dec. 31.

“E2Tech is an incredible network of private, public and nonprofit leaders on the cutting edge of the environmental, energy and clean-tech sectors,” Marks said in the release. “If not for this new opportunity, I would love to continue working with the dedicated individuals who bring innovation and progress to this community.”

Marks will be traveling overseas to volunteer with an animal and wildlife rescue operation.

Melissa Winne, E2Tech’s project director, will serve as interim director while the board searches for a new executive director.

Patrick Coughlin, chair of E2Tech board, thanked Marks for his work elevating the organization and increasing its standing around the state. E2Tech is planning a networking reception Dec. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Cloudport in Portland to thank Marks for his leadership.

