The war in Iraq continues to take a toll on the family of a U.S Army veteran in Maine. It also was threatening to spoil the holidays for a 13-year-old girl who wasn’t even born when the war began.

The girl’s mother shared some of the family’s story in a note asking for help from the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund. Help that will be provided thanks to donations from newspaper readers.

PORTLAND PRESS HERALD TOY FUND The toy fund uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 68th year, the fund is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Knox and Androscoggin counties. APPLICATIONS can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald's Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 to have one mailed to you. DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

“I am a divorced single mother of a 13-year-old girl who works very hard in school and who is a great kid. Her father and I got divorced. Her father was in the army and served in Iraq. When he got home, things changed for us. We struggled, which ended up in divorce. So our whole life changed. I have been struggling ever since.

“So, thank you for any help… Thank you.”

