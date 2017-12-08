A New York man who was driving a tractor-trailer has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges in connection with a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Saco this summer that killed a Texas man.

Kenneth Hubbert was indicted this week by a York County grand jury, which also handed down charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger resulting in serious injury.

Hubbert, 59, lives in Phillipsport, New York. The indictment indicated that he doesn’t yet have an attorney, and the York County District Attorney’s Office didn’t return a call seeking more information.

Hubbert was driving an empty flatbed tractor-trailer southbound on the Maine Turnpike on Aug. 4 when his truck veered into the breakdown lane and hit a pickup truck and camper trailer that had stopped on the side of the road. The driver, Walter Williamson, 83, of Cypress, Texas, had just stepped out of his pickup when the crash occurred, police said.

Williamson was traveling with his dog, Rocky, who wasn’t injured. Williamson died two days later at Maine Medical Center and his children had traveled to Maine to be at his side.

Williamson was a retired mechanical engineer, Air Force veteran and widower, according to his obituary, which also said he enjoyed traveling the country with his dog.

The crash took place on a busy Friday afternoon and tied up traffic in both directions for hours. Many motorists stopped to try to help. One managed to grab onto Williamson’s dog and another used a fire extinguisher to put out a small fire that started.

