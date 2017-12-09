The first significant snowstorm of the season pushed Maine gently back into winter mode Saturday.

The storm, which was expected to drop about 6 inches of snow across most of the state Saturday into Sunday, started around noon in Kittery and moved slowly north, hitting Waterville in the early afternoon. The snow was expected to reach Aroostook County around 5 p.m. The western foothills were expected to see only 2 to 4 inches.

The National Weather Service expected the storm to wind down overnight, from south to north.

On Saturday the weather service issued a winter weather advisory for the entire state, which means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties, with snow-covered roads and limited visibility. The Maine Turnpike Authority reduced speeds to 45 mph Saturday afternoon along the on the entire length of the toll highway – from Kittery to Augusta.

Portland International Jetport issued a reminder to travelers to check their flights. Several flights from Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia were delayed or canceled at the jetport Saturday afternoon.

James Brown, s meteorologist at the weather service in Gray, said that although some inland areas of Maine received a dusting to several inches of snow on Nov. 13, Saturday’s storm is the first statewide storm of the season.

The snow is not likely to melt significantly before another storm moves in from the south Tuesday into Wednesday, Brown said.

Daytime temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the low 30s in southern coastal locations and 20s elsewhere.

Brown said it is too early to know what the next storm will bring.

“We want to get by this storm before concerning ourselves with” the next one, he said.

The storm triggered parking bans in Portland from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, in Scarborough from midnight Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, in Saco from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, and in Auburn from 11 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

