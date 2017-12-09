MANCHESTER — Prescott Road was shut down Saturday morning while Maine State Police surrounded a home to deal with an unspecified incident.

Neighbors near the residence between Scribners Hill and the Summerhaven Road said state troopers were trying to contact people wh were in the home.

Maine State Police surround a home on Prescott Road in Manchester Road Saturday morning. Staff photo by Andy Molloy
Members of the Maine State Police tactical team were at the scene with the troopers, who reportedly arrived around 8 a.m.

Manchester firefighters blocked westbound traffic’s access to Prescott Road at Puddledock Road. It remained closed at 4 p.m.

Police did not comment immediately on the incident.

This story will be updated.

