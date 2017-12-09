HANOVER, N.H. — Fanny Wadling scored a career-high 18 points and the University of Maine women’s basketball team beat Dartmouth 64-51 on Saturday.

Maine (6-4) outscored Dartmouth (6-2) 15-4 in the final 10 minutes.

Parise Rossignol added a career-high 14 points, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Black Bears.

Tanesha Sutton added 13 points and Blanca Millan had 10.

Kate Letkewicz led Dartmouth with 14 points, while Cy Lippold added 12 points and Emily Slagle 10.

TUFTS 86, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 49: The Jumbos (8-0) used a 12-0 run midway through the third quarter to pull away and cruise past the Nor’easters (7-2) in a nonconference game at Medford, Massachusetts.

Erin DeCandino had a game-high 19 points to lead five players in double figures for Tufts.

Sam MacDonald and reserve Elyssa Nicholas each had 13 points to lead the way for UNE.

BOWDOIN 75, BATES 30: The Polar Bears (9-0) opened the game with a 17-3 run and rolled past the Bobcats (2-6) in a nonconference game at Lewiston.

Abby Kelly scored 13 points, while Fallon Field and Hannah Graham each contributed 10 points for Bates.

Melanie Binkhorst scored eight points for Bates.

SOUTHERN MAINE 56, KEENE STATE 40: Miranda Nicely’s layup at the 6:42 mark of the third period gave the Huskies (2-6, 1-0 Little East) the lead for good as they closed the quarter on a 13-4 run and downed the Owls (2-6, 0-1) at Keene, New Hampshire.

Emily Nicholson and Kristen Curley each had 11 points to lead Southern Maine, while Nicely finished with nine points and 10 boards.

Reserve Emily McPadden scored 10 points for Keene State. Lily Shlimon added eight, while Kenzie Bennett pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 82, ALBANY COLLEGE 48: Emily Hogan had 11 of her 13 points, including all three of her 3-pointers, in the first quarter as the Seawolves (10-3, 6-1 Yankee Small College) took a 17-5 lead and handled the Panthers at South Portland.

Jordan Farquharson led all players with 16 points for SMCC, while Alicia Ruth had 15 points and Amanda Brett 14.

Daniella Scanlon led the Panthers with 13 points and Emma Webster added 11.

ST. JOSEPH’S 102, RIVIER 17: Kelsi McNamara scored 19 points in 19 minutes to surpass 1,000 points for her career and the Monks (7-1, 2-0 Great Northeast Athletic Conference) cruised to a win over the Raiders (0-6, 0-2) in Standish.

Emily Benway had 14 points for St. Joseph’s. Grace Mulvey added 13 points, while Jordan Jabar had a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds, and Julia Quinn had 10 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 4, JOHNSON & WALES (R.I.) 0: Julie Dachille had a hat trick for the Polar Bears (5-0-1) in a win over the Wildcats (3-7-3) at Brunswick.

Brooke Solomon led Johnson & Wales with three assists. Julia Surgenor had two assists, while Nell Fusco and Brigit Bergin each added one assist.

Kerri St. Denis stopped 10 shots for Bowdoin, and Kami Weiner had 35 saves for the Wildcats.

MAINE 4, VERMONT 1: Brooke Stacey and Daria Tereshkina scored in the second period as the Black Bears (12-6-3, 6-3-2 Hockey East) beat the Catamounts (5-12-3, 3-8-2) to extend their unbeaten streak to six games, in Burlington, Vermont.

Catherine Tufts scored in the first period and Lydia Murray in the third for Maine. Carly Jackson had 28 saves for the Black Bears.

Taylor Willard scored for Vermont.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, SUNY-CANTON 1: Jessica Tolzman scored in the first period and the Nor’easters (4-5-3) skated to a tie with the Kangaroos (5-4-1) in Biddeford.

Breanna Bedborough scored in the second period to tie it for SUNY-Canton.

Brooke Susac stopped 26 shots for SUNY-Canton. Annie Rademacher had 31 saves for the Nor’easters.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ALBANY COLLEGE 69, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 43: Brandon Vorta had 12 points and 13 assists, while Alex Johnson had 14 points to lift the Panthers (6-4, 4-4 USCAA) past the SeaWolves (9-4, 5-2) at South Portland.

Willie Brown and Ryan Cloutier each had 11 points for SMCC, while Brown and Gregory Trinidad each made four steals.

John Ambert had three steals and three assists for Albany, which jumped out to a 42-24 halftime lead.

BATES 82, COLBY 79: Tom Coyne scored 30 points, including 17 in the second half as the Bobcats (5-2) overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the Mules (6-2) at Waterville.

Matt Hanna had 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Colby.

Sam Jefferson added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Jeff Spellman scored 19 points, while Nick Gilpin added 10 points and six assists for Bates.

KEENE STATE 73, SOUTHERN MAINE 58: Dizel Wright had 25 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead the Owls (6-2, 1-0 LEC) past the Huskies (1-7, 0-1) at Keene, New Hampshire.

Christian McCue scored 13 points, and Sean Jany had 12 points and eight rebounds for Southern Maine, which led 29-27 at halftime.

Ty Nichols had 11 points and 11 rebounds, while James Anozie had 14 points for Keene.

ST. JOSEPH’S 87, RIVIER 74: Ian Mileikis had 21 points and six rebounds, while Jack Casale added 19 points and six rebounds as the Monks (4-3, 1-1 GNAC) defeated the Raiders (0-9, 0-2) at Standish.

Angel Perez and Tarik Rivers each scored 20 points for Rivier.

Darian Berry and Aaron Hall each had 13 points for St. Joseph’s, which led 41-38 at halftime.

MEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 7, TUFTS 3: Cam MacDonald scored five goals, including three in the second period as the Mules (6-2-0, 5-1 NESCAC) defeated the Jumbos (1-7-1, 0-5-1) at Waterville.

Tyler Scroggins, Brendan Ryan and Mason Babbidge each scored a goal for Tufts. Drew Hotte, Ryan McConnell, and Nik Nugnes combined to make 27 saves.

Michael Decker had three assists, and Nick O’Connor added a goal and an assist for Colby. Justin Grillo added a goal.

Sean Lawrence stopped 33 shots for Colby.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 0: Tate Sproxton turned aside all 20 shots he faced as the Nor’easters (7-3-2, 5-3-2 Commonwealth Coast) shut out the Bears (4-9-1, 1-8-1) at West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Brett Mecrones had two goals and an assist for UNE, while Derek Mecrones, Jason Harmon and Ryan Burr each added a goal.

Kevin Gollmer had 31 saves for Western New England.

CONN. COLLEGE 7, BOWDOIN 1: Paul Capozzi had a hat trick, while Brett Stirling, Ryan Petti, Chris Jellison and Jacob Moreau each added a goal as the Camels (3-4, 3-3 NESCAC) defeated the Polar Bears (4-6, 2-4) at Brunswick.

Bradley Ingersoll scored for Bowdoin. Alex Zafonte and Peter Cronin combined to make 24 saves.

Mason Evans had three assists and Moreau added two assists for Conn. College, while Connor Rodericks stopped 41 shots.

