SABATTUS — Police responding to a “well-being check” for a man living out of his car Monday night found Daniel Dennis, 61, deceased, in the rear seat of his car parked in front of his family’s home, according to a police statement.
The caller who requested the check told police that Dennis, his friend, had been parked on Depot Street, living in his car, the statement from Police Chief Gary Baillargeon said.
Dennis’ friends and family told police he had some serious medical issues and had refused to go to a homeless shelter or receive assistance. They said he would rather live in his vehicle.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating Dennis’ death to determine the exact cause of death, Sabattus police reported.