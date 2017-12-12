The University of Maine football program would not comment Tuesday on a report that star running back Josh Mack intends to transfer from the school.

Mack, a sophomore, was top rusher at the Football Championship Subdivision level this fall. The Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday that Mack will transfer from Maine to a Football Bowl Subdivision team, a higher level of Division I football.

“At this time UMaine athletics has no football transactions to report,” Tyson McHatten, Maine’s assistant athletic director for communications, said in a text message. “If any news or transactions are completed, we will report them at that time.”

Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak is on the road, McHatten said, and would not be available for comment. Harasymiak and others on his coaching staff are traveling to seek commitments from possible recruits. For the first time, the NCAA is having an early signing period for Division I football, from Dec. 20-22.

Under NCAA transfer rules, Mack would have to sit out one academic year if he transfers to another Division I schools. In all transfer cases, a student-athlete must receive written permission from his current school to contact another athletic department.

Mack, a 6-foot-1, 198-pound from Rochester, New York, had a strong season for the Black Bears, who finished a disappointing 4-6 in 2017. He rushed for an FCS-best 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He was also second on the team in receiving with 30 catches for 209 yards.

He led all FCS rushers with 133.9 yards per game and was third in the nation in all-purpose yards, with 161.5 yards per game.

Mack rushed for over 100 yards seven times and became the first Black Bear in 28 years to rush for over 200 yards twice in a season, gaining 255 yards in a 60-12 win over Bryant and 248 in a 51-27 victory over Rhode Island.

While Mack also led Maine in rushing as a freshman, running for 712 yards and six touchdowns, his coaches saw much improvement this fall. He learned to patiently set up his blocks before cutting into a hole and displayed a speed that often allowed him to pull away from defensive backs.

But his biggest improvement came in maturity. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen said, “My big thing is that Josh is taking responsibility this year, not only for himself but his teammates.”

In an interview two days after the season, Mack said: “As the games went on, I think I became a better runner. I was able to become more physical. In high school I was not a physical runner, I became a lot more physical.”

Mack also said he was motivated by the 2017 season to get better. “We’ve got to look at the bigger picture,” he said. “It was a tough year for the team but we’ve got to use that for motivation for the off-season. I like that we have a young team, with a lot of players coming back.”

Once place that is an exception is the offensive line, where four seniors started the final game of the season. Only two linemen are returning with significant playing time: center Chris Mulvey and tackle Cody Levy.

