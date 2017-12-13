An Auburn man was convicted of illegally possessing a gun Wednesday following a two-day jury trial in U.S. District Court in Portland.

United States Attorney Halsey B. Frank in a statement said that 58-year-old Willie Richard Minor faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to court records, Minor was convicted in June 2010 of domestic violence assault against his wife. As a result of that conviction, Minor was prohibited from possessing firearms.

In November 2016, Minor told Auburn police in an interview that he kept a gun in his apartment. Auburn police obtained a warrant, searched his apartment, and found the gun, Frank said.

Minor will be sentenced after a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

