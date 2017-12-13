LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Miami agreed to trade left fielder Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals, a person familiar with the negotiations said, the third All-Star jettisoned by the Marlins this month in an unrelenting payroll purge under the new CEO, Derek Jeter.

“Ozuna is one of those names that you have to have great respect, especially as much we see him,” Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny said at the winter meetings.

An All-Star the past two seasons, Ozuna, 27, set career bests last season with a .312 average, 37 homers and 124 RBI. He’s eligible for salary arbitration and likely will earn more than $10 million. He can become a free agent after the 2019 season.

Miami traded second baseman Dee Gordon to Seattle last Thursday for three prospects and dealt right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, the reigning NL MVP, to the New York Yankees on Monday for second baseman Starlin Castro and two prospects. The Cardinals had a deal in place for Stanton last week but he invoked his no-trade clause and blocked the move.

METS: A person familiar with the contract said free-agent reliever Anthony Swarzak reached a deal with New York.

Swarzak is set to get $14 million over two years.

ANGELS: The team knew Shohei Ohtani was recovering from a sprained elbow before agreeing to a minor league contract with the Japanese right-hander and outfielder.

“I think that’s past him and our understanding is there are no restrictions at all going into spring training, and he’ll get down there in plenty of time and be ready to go,” Manager Mike Scioscia said.

MARINERS: Seattle landed two pitchers in a pair of trades in exchange for some international slot money.

The Mariners got right-hander Shawn Armstrong from Cleveland and picked up minor-league lefty Anthony Misiewicz from Tampa Bay. Misiewicz was previously in the Mariners’ organization before being dealt to Tampa Bay last season.

TWINS: Minnesota signed former New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael Pineda, giving a two-year, $10 million contract to the right-hander recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The move made during baseball’s winter meetings was more for 2019, when Pineda will earn $8 million. He’ll get $2 million for the 2018 season, which he’ll likely miss while continuing the rehab following elbow ligament replacement.

BOB COSTAS won the Ford C. Frick Award presented by the baseball Hall of Fame for broadcasting excellence.

Costas, 65, flourished over four decades of baseball work.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.