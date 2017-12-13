The New England Patriots are signing wide receiver Kenny Britt, according to news reports.

The nine-year veteran was released last week from the Cleveland Browns. He also played in college at Rutgers and is coming off a 1,000-yard receiving season.

Britt is signing a two-year deal with the Patriots, according to the NFL Network,

With Julian Edelman (knee) and Malcolm Mitchell (knee) on the injured reserve, the Patriots have already been playing with depleted receiving depth this season. The team also lost Chris Hogan for four weeks. Hogan returned on Monday night. Britt will now add depth along with Brandin Cooks, Hogan, Danny Amendola and Phillip Dorsett.

The lack of receiver depth became apparent on Monday night. Although Amendola led the Patriots with 76 receiving yards, Tom Brady went 2-for-12 for 39 yards and two interceptions when targeting Cooks and Hogan in the loss to the Dolphins. He didn’t target Dorsett once. Without Rob Gronkowski, who was serving his 1-game suspension, the Patriots offense suddenly became ineffective and easy to defend.

Although Britt might not be able to catch on to be a full-team starter, the veteran could potentially add another outside threat and red zone target for Brady. He also now becomes the Patriots biggest receiver at 6-foot-3.

The 29-year-old has played for Tennessee, St. Louis and most recently the Browns. Last season was his most successful in the NFL, catching 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. The performance earned him a four-year, $32.5 million contract with the Browns. Britt, however, only played nine games, catching 18 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns before being released. Britt has caught over 700 yards in four NFL seasons.

This move is reminiscent to the Patriots claiming Martellus Bennett off waivers this season. Although Bennett only played two games before going on the injured reserve, the Patriots added some help thanks to a player not working out with his current team. The same happened last season with receiver Michael Floyd, who was released from Arizona after a DUI and claimed by the Patriots.

Britt does have a lengthy history with the police. While playing for the Titans, he was arrested in New Jersey following an alleged car chase with police in 2011. The charges were later reduced. In 2012, he was arrested, again in New Jersey, and charged with resisting arrest. According to the Associated Press, that was Britt’s eighth run-in with the police in three years.

Britt had some issues this season in Cleveland. He was sent home from Houston in Week 6 for missing curfew the night before the Texans game. Britt was also benched in Week 8.

The connection with the Patriots, comes down to Rutgers as Britt was coached by Bill Belichick’s friend Greg Schiano. He played on a Rutgers team that also had current Patriots Devin McCourty and Jonathan Freeny.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.