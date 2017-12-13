Ramblers Way in Portland’s Old Port employs stitchers who work in the back of the shop creating the upscale clothing that is sold at the front of the shop. The company makes 100 percent organic Merino wool and Pima cotton clothes certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard, a designation that verifies sustainability standards are met at each step of the supply chain and production. The store, founded by sustainability pioneer Tom Chappell and managed by his daughter, Eliza, is the second to open in Maine.

– Staff report

