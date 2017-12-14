A 9-year-old boy fell off the roof of an apartment building in Windham on Thursday morning while he was collecting icicles.

Windham officials have not identified the boy. He was unconscious when emergency responders arrived at the house at 20 Main St. at 10 a.m. and is being treated for serious injuries at Maine Medical Center.

“There was the potential for some serious head injuries,” Windham police Sgt. Peter Fulton said.

Fulton said the boy had been playing outside and bringing icicles into his grandmother’s apartment on Main Street. When she heard a “thump” the grandmother went outside to find the source of the noise. She found the boy in a narrow alcove on the back of the house and called 911.

“He fell from the roof to the ground, probably about 24 feet,” Fulton said.

It is unclear how the boy got onto the roof, but Fulton said he might have climbed the fire escape or accessed a third-floor window.

Officials are working to notify the boy’s father of the accident.

Fire Chief Brent Libby said he had notified the Department of Health and Human Services, which is routine practice in any case of a traumatic incident involving a chid.

