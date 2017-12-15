GOLF

Rose leads by one stroke at Indonesian Masters

Justin Rose completed the final two holes of his second round early Saturday for a 3-under 69 and a one-stroke lead at the Indonesian Masters at Jakarta.

Rose, who had a first-round 62, was among a quarter of the field forced off the Royale Jakarta Golf Club course after weather delays on Friday.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who completed his 64 on Friday, was in second place.

Brandt Snedeker withdrew because of apparent heat exhaustion. Ranked 51st in the world, he flew to Jakarta looking to move inside the top 50 by the end of the year to ensure a spot in next year’s Masters.

LUGE

U.S. NATIONAL TEAM: The U.S. Olympic luge team is now set.

Tucker West, Chris Mazdzer and Taylor Morris clinched the three men’s Olympic spots in a World Cup race in Lake Placid. Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman are one of the two U.S. doubles teams heading to the Pyeongchang Games, while Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk grabbed the other spot.

The women’s luge spots were decided Thursday, with 2014 bronze medalist Erin Hamlin, Summer Britcher and Falmouth native Emily Sweeney representing the U.S.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Former Tennessee director of football operations Chris Spognardi pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of official misconduct related to the handling of team travel expenses.

Spognardi worked at Tennessee the first three seasons of former coach Butch Jones’ tenure. The charge against Spognardi involved the fabrication of receipts from team trips. His plea included a restitution order of over $14,000 to make up for money that was unaccounted for.

• Toledo Coach Jason Candle signed a six-year contract that runs through the 2023 and will pay him more than $1 million per year. Candle is 21-6 in two seasons at Toledo.

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The NCAA placed the University of Northern Colorado on three years’ probation among other sanctions after finding academic fraud and recruiting violations by ex-coach B.J. Hill and some of his assistants.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Kelsey Mitchell made four 3s and scored 22 points, and No. 13 Ohio State scored 33 straight points to pull away for a 103-70 home win over Dartmouth.

• Duke freshman guard Mikayla Boykin will miss the rest of the season after injuring her left knee.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Early starter Josef Ferstl put down a nearly flawless run in a fog-interrupted super-G to become the first German man to win a World Cup speed event in 13 years.

Ferstl required slightly more than 11/2 minutes to negotiate the Saslong course at Selva di Val Gardena, Italy, and finished 0.02 seconds ahead of Max Franz of Austria. Olympic downhill champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was third, 0.10 behind.

• A women’s downhill training run in France was canceled after heavy snowfall.

