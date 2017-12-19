A Newfield man shot in the stomach by his sister during a financial dispute Monday morning has been upgraded to stable condition, police said.

York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said deputies were sent to a home at 28 Coolidge Road around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a person who had suffered a gunshot wound.

“Responding deputies were able to determine that the shooting was the result of a family dispute that resulted in Joshua Gochie, 29, being shot one time in the stomach,” King said in a news release.

“Preliminary reports are that Joshua showed up uninvited to the residence at 28 Coolidge Road, where an argument ensued between him and his sister, Jamie Gochie, 34, of West Newfield. The result of that altercation was Joshua being shot,” King said.

The investigating officers said that Jamie Gochie lived in the home with her mother. King said Tuesday that Jamie Goochie is not expected to be charged with a crime, but that the investigation is ongoing.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.