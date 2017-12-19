Josh Mack, the sophomore running back who led the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing this fall, was granted his release Tuesday to transfer from the University of Maine.

In a brief statement released by Maine, head coach Joe Harasymiak said, “Josh has been granted his release to pursue opportunities at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.”

The statement ended by saying, “The University of Maine has no further comment at this time.”

Mack has not commented on why he is transferring nor where he is going. According to NCAA transfer rules, he will have to sit out one academic year before becoming eligible to play at his new school.

Maine, which finished a disappointing 4-6 in 2017, plays in the FCS, a lower level of NCAA Division I football.

Mack was named to the STATS FCS all-America first team on Tuesday. He was previously selected as an Associated Press first-team all-America.

Mack, a 6-foot-1, 198-pounder from Rochester, New York, rushed for an FCS-best 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He was also second on the team in receiving with 30 catches for 209 yards. He led FCS rushers with 133.9 yards per game and was third in the nation in all-purpose yards with 161.5 yards per game.

He had also led the Black Bears in rushing as a freshman, running for 712 yards and six touchdowns.

Maine also announced on Tuesday that offensive lineman Jamil Demby was named tot he STATS FCS all-America second team. The release did not mention Mack.

