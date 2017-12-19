Falmouth High quarterback Jack Bryant and running backs Owen Garrard of Scarborough and Nolan Potter of Wells are the three finalists for the James J. Fitzpatrick Trophy, given annually to the top senior high school football player in Maine.

The three students were informed Tuesday. The winner will be announced at the 47th annual Fitzpatrick Trophy banquet on Sunday, Jan. 14 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

“It feels really good,” Garrard said of being one of the finalists. “It’s a personal award but honestly for me I think of it as a team award. I wouldn’t have done it without the team. The offensive line, especially the seniors Ben Hughes, Alex Bryer and Anthony Griffin, did a great job and (quarterback) Zoltan Panyi did a great job, too. Without them I wouldn’t be here.”

In the history of the Fitzpatrick Trophy there has never been a winner from Falmouth, Scarborough or Wells high schools.

The Fitzpatrick Trophy, named for former Portland High coach and educator James J. Fitzpatrick, was first awarded in 1971 and is supported through a trust that was established by Julius “Yudy” Elowitch.

The finalists were chosen by a vote of the state’s high school head coaches and media, from the list of 12 semifinalists nominated by a committee, headed by Jack Dawson. The semifinalists were chosen based on both football and academic performance, with football counting for 70 percent of the criteria.

“These three are among the top four students nominated so that speaks well for the coaches’ value of academic performance,” Dawson said. “That meets up with the purpose of the award.”

Bryant, who also played safety, has a 94.5 GPA. This season he completed 86 of 154 passes for of his pases for 1,509 yards and 17 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions. He also carried the ball 171 times for 1,076 yards and another 18 touchdowns while leading Falmouth to the Class B South championship game.

Garrard, who has a weighted GPA of 96.2, was the offensive and defensive leader for Scarborough, which won the Class A title. As a running back he carried 138 times for 1,204 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also had two receiving touchdowns. As a linebacker he made 76 tackles, 10 for loss.

Potter, like Garrard, was a two-way leader for Wells, which went undefeated and won the Class D championship. He rushed for 1,550 yards and 28 touchdowns and made over 100 tackles and forced four fumbles. Also a state champion wrestler, Potter has a 90.9 GPA.

The other nine semifinalists are also invited to attend the award banquet with family and friends. They are, Leavitt quarterback Tim Albert, Foxcroft Academy quarterback Nick Clawson, Edward Little quarterback Grant Hartley, Thornton Academy linebacker Cameron Houde, Mount Desert Island running back Colby Lee, Cony wide receiver Jordan Roddy, Bonny Eagle quarterback Connor Sirois, Cape Elizabeth running back Ryan Weare and Madison running back Sean Whalen.

Until the award is announced, only the accounting firm in charge of counting the votes knows who will win.

“That’s the best part of this whole thing,” Dawson said. “I never know. I like the drama of it. I’ve chosen never to know. It’s just more fun this way.”

