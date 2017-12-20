Allie Clement, the former McAuley High star who led the Lions to four consecutive Class A state championships, will undergo surgery on her left knee Thursday morning to repair a torn ACL.

Clement, a redshirt junior at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, injured her knee in a 64-42 victory over Rhode Island on Dec. 6, the Red Foxes’ ninth game of the season.

Allie Clement twice was named the Maine Sunday Telegram's Player of the Year in girls' basketball while playing for McAuley High (now Maine Girls' Academy). (Photo by John Ewing/Staff Photographer) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

It was the second consecutive year Clement had her season end with a knee injury. Last year she blew out her right knee in Marist’s third game of the season.

But Clement is determined to come back from this injury.

“The way I look at it, I was going to get the surgery regardless, whether I come back to play or not,” she said in a phone interview from New York City, where she will have the surgery. “In my mind, I’m not ready to give up on basketball. I can’t imagine not rehabbing to come back to play. I know it’s a lengthy recovery and can be painful, but I’m not in a place where I’m ready to be done.”

Clement, who made the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference all-rookie team as a freshman, was averaging 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for 3-8 Marist. In her career, she is averaging 7.5 points and 1.5 assists in 75 games, 60 of which she started.

Her father, Brian Clement, had asked Allie if she thought she would return for a fifth year, which she was granted because of a medical red-shirt last year. “I asked her if she wanted to be done,” he said. “To focus on her career.”

Allie Clement, who will graduated in May with a double major in Business and Psychology, was adamant she wanted to return – after the initial shock and pain of the injury. She has one year of athletic eligibility remaining and will study for her MBA.

“What really drives me is my love for the game and my love of my teammates,” she said. “I can’t picture giving up on them. I’ve never been the type to give up, especially not on other people.

“I want to contribute in any way I can, whether I’m on the bench or on the court. Hopefully it’s on the court.”

Clement finished her career at McAuley (now Maine Girls’ Academy) with 1,374 points and twice was named the Maine Sunday Telegram’s Player of the Year in girls’ basketball.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.