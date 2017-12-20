Maine State Police said the death of a 2-year-old girl from Bucksport in October is now being investigated as a homicide.

Lt. Troy Gardner said during a Wednesday morning press conference that results from an autopsy, as well as other information gathered during an investigation, have led police to believe that Kloe Marie Hawksley died “as a result of the actions of another person.”

Gardner did not release a cause of death or any other details, citing the ongoing investigation. He did say that police are asking for the public’s help in trying to determine who might have had contact with or access to the girl.

This story will be updated.

