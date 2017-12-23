A Millinocket man shot in his home during an apparent home invasion has died, Maine State Police say.

Wayne Lapierre, 59, died late Friday night at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Saturday. Lapierre’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Lapierre and his wife, Diem Lapierre, 33, were shot at their home at 355 Massachusetts Ave. late Tuesday, officials said. The couple’s two children were at home when the shooting took place, but neither was injured and both are staying with family members.

The Lapierres were initially taken to a local hospital, which went into lockdown to control access to the emergency room. The lockdown was lifted after the couple were transferred to Bangor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Maine State Police in Bangor at 973-3700.

