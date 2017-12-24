A Parsonsfield woman was critically injured in a Buxton crash that occurred when she lost control of her car while talking to her mother on her cellphone, police said Sunday.

Lauren Edgerly, 26, drifted into the oncoming lane while she was talking and collided head-on with a van driven by Matthew Hutchins, 33, of Old Orchard Beach, Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline said in a statement.

Hutchins suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened Friday afternoon in poor weather conditions near 624 Long Plains Road.

Edgerly, who was driving a Dodge Avenger sedan, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she remained in critical condition Sunday night.

Police said distracted driving and weather conditions were both contributing factors in the crash.

