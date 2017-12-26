Veteran linebacker James Harrison, released last week by the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, according to media reports.

The 39-year-old Harrison was unclaimed on waivers and had become a free agent. He visited the Patriots’ practice site in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday.

With Harrison, the Patriots now have the NFL’s oldest defensive player and the oldest offensive player (QB Tom Brady is 40).

Harrison, the Steeelers’ career leader in sacks, has played in just five games this season. He had a sack and three tackles in 40 snaps. Harrison is in his 15th season and is a two-time All-Pro.

The Patriots are thin at outside linebacker and defensive end, relying on LBs Elandon Roberts and Marquis Flowers and DEs Trey Flowers, Deatrich Wise and Eric Lee.

