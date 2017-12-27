The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in their search for a missing 59-year-old woman from Baldwin.

Lawrene Alexander was last heard from Dec. 20 when she called a relative.

Alexander’s closest family members live in California, and after not hearing from her, asked one of her friends in Maine to check on her, said sheriff’s Capt. Donald Goulet.

Police met Alexander’s friend at the residence, and found nothing disturbed. Alexander left her house without her cell phone, and her car was also still parked outside, Goulet said.

Alexander’s family said she has an ongoing mental health diagnosis she was managing, but that in the past, she had disappeared for periods before, but always checked in.

“That hasn’t happened this time and with the frigid temperatures it is a concern,” Goulet said.

Police said they don’t know if she is on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about Alexander’s whereabouts or who has seen her since Dec. 20 should call the sheriff’s office at 207-893-2810, or toll-free at 1-888-501-1111, or call Detective Steve Gorham at 207-774-1444, ext. 2171.

