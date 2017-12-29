Jack Cosgrove, the winningest football coach in University of Maine history, is returning to the sidelines at Colby College, the schools announced Friday.

Cosgrove, 62, who is leaving his job as senior associate director of athletics at Maine, coached the Black Bears for 23 seasons, going 129-135 before stepping down as football coach after the 2015 season. His final day at Maine will be Jan. 5.

“It was during my time as an administrator that I realized how much I missed coaching,” Cosgrove said in a UMaine press release. “I feel blessed to have had that experience and to be able to go back to doing what I truly love.”

Cosgrove takes over a struggling Colby program that finished 1-8 this season under Jonathan Michaeles, who resigned earlier this month after six years. Colby went 14-35 under Michaeles, whose lone victory this fall came again in the final game against rival Bowdoin. The Mules haven’t won an outright CBB (Colby-Bates-Bowdoin) title since 2005.

“Jack’s extensive experience, energy, and proven success make him the right person to lead Colby football into a new era,” Colby athletic director Jake Olkkola said in a press release.

Cosgrove reached out to his former players early Friday morning with the news, said Chris McLaughlin, a Gardiner native who played on the offensive line at Maine from 1996-2000.

McLaughlin said the Mules will quickly enjoy a recruiting edge over their New England Small College Athletic Conference rivals.

“This is a game-changer,” said McLaughlin, a Bowdoinham resident. “Because of his connections and his history, those alone will change the recruitment landscape considerably. This is going to create some serious ripples.”

McLaughlin added that he knew Cosgrove missed the sidelines when he saw him Nov. 4 at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland, when Maine played Delaware.

“You could tell,” McLaughlin said. “You could tell he missed coaching. This is in his blood. Colby is getting a good one.”

The Black Bears won three conference championships and made five NCAA postseason appearances under Cosgrove. He was a quarterback at UMaine in the 1970s, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1978 and a Master’s degree in 1981. Cosgrove and his wife, Marilyn, have four adult children.

“Athletics, particularly football at the University of Maine, has been my life’s work,” Cosgrove said. “I have played, coached and provided leadership here for 36 years. The Cosgrove family, in its entirety, has graduated from here. To say that the university has impacted our lives would be an understatement.”

This story will be updated.

