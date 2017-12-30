TROY, N.Y. — Five different players scored and Rob McGovern stopped 36 shots as the University of Maine men’s hockey team beat Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 5-2 to complete a weekend sweep on Saturday.

Maine (10-7-1) scored four times in the second period to break a 1-1 tie. Brady Keeper scored on the power play and Brendan Robbins short-handed, while Patrick Holway and Keith Muehlbauer scored at even strength in the second for the Black Bears.

The Black Bears grabbed a 1-0 lead 56 seconds into the game on a goal by Chase Pearson. Brady Wiffen tied it later in the period for RPI (3-13-3).

Will Reilly also scored for RPI.

FOOTBALL

FIESTA BOWL: Trace McSorley threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, Saquon Barkley ran for two more scores and No. 9 Penn State outlasted No. 12 Washington 35-28 in Glendale, Arizona.

TAXSLAYER BOWL: Freshman Keytaon Thompson, making his first start in place of injured quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 24 Mississippi State beat Louisville and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson 31-27 in Jacksonville, Florida.

LIBERTY BOWL: Allen Lazard tied a Liberty Bowl record with 10 catches and put Iowa State ahead with a remarkable 5-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, and the Cyclones beat No. 19 Memphis 21-20 on the Tigers’ home field, in Memphis, Tennessee.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLUMBIA 83, MAINE 71: Aaron Calixte broke a school record for consecutive free throws made in a season in a losing effort as Black Bears (3-12) fell to the Lions (2-10) at New York.

Calixte, who finished with a game-high 19 points, sank his 33rd and 34th straight free throws attempts in the second half, breaking the 57-year old record, set by Skip Chappelle during the 1960-61 season.

Mike Smith and Quinton Adlesh each 16 points to lead Columbia.

ST. JOSEPH’S 118, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 81: Ian Mileikis had 21 points as the Monks (5-5) beat the Nor’easters (3-7) in Standish.

Darian Berry added 20 points, Jack Casale 19 and Aaron Hall had 14 for St. Joseph’s.

Alex Kravchuk scored 12 points and Matt Lorman 11 for UNE.

BUTLER 101, (1) VILLANOVA 93: Kelan Martin scored 24 points and Paul Jorgensen had a career-high 23 to help the Bulldogs (12-3, 3-0 Big East) upset the previously unbeaten Wildcats (13-1, 1-1) in Indianapolis.

It’s the second straight year the Bulldogs (12-3, 2-0 Big East) have ended Villanova’s perfect start.

(4) DUKE 100, (24) FLORIDA STATE 93: Freshman Marvin Bagley III had 32 points and a season-best 21 rebounds, and the Blue Devils (13-1, 1-1 ACC) pulled away to beat the Seminoles (11-2, 0-1) in Durham, North Carolina.

(8) WICHITA STATE 72, UCONN 62: Landry Shamet scored 16 points to lead the Shockers (11-2, 1-0) to a victory over the Huskies (7-6, 0-1) in Wichita State’s first American Athletic Conference game, in Hartford, Connecticut.

(9) VIRGINIA 59, BOSTON COLLEGE 58: Ty Jerome scored a career-high 31 points, including two free throws with 53 seconds left, and the Cavaliers (12-1, 1-0 ACC) held off the Eagles (10-4, 1-1) in Charlottesville, Virginia.

(12) OKLAHOMA 90, (10) TCU 89: Freshman Trae Young scored 39 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 7.9 seconds left, to go with 14 assists as the Sooners (11-1, 1-0 Big 12) overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat the Horned Frogs (12-1, 0-1) in Fort Worth, Texas.

(13) NORTH CAROLINA 73, WAKE FOREST 69: Joel Berry II hit a high-arcing floater in the paint with 10.3 seconds left to lift the Tar Heels (12-2, 1-0 ACC) past the Demon Deacons (7-6, 0-1) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 67, REGIS 64: The Huskies (5-6) scored the first five points of overtime and beat the Pride (4-4) to earn their fifth consecutive win, in Gorham.

Emily Nicholson and Kristin Curley both scored nine points in the fourth quarter as Southern Maine rallied from a 43-35 deficit to send the game to overtime.

Curley finished with 27 points. Nicholson added 18 points, while Chantel Wells had 11 points and seven rebounds.

BATES 65, HUSSON 47: Lyse Henshaw had 16 of her 18 points in the first half as the Bobcats (5-6) cruised by the Eagles (3-4) in Lewiston.

Nina Davenport added 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Bates, while Melanie Binkhorst contributed 13.

BOWDOIN 92, HARTWICK 49: The Polar Bears (11-0) took a 43-27 halftime lead and pulled away to an easy victory over the visiting Hawks (1-8) at Brunswick.

Lauren Petit had 15 points for Bowdoin.

Taylor Choate added 13, while Kate Kerrigan and Maddie Hasson each had 12.

COLBY 54, BABSON 44: Katie McCrum had 13 points and the Mules (5-3) closed the game on an 11-3 run to beat the Beavers (6-4) in the Springfield College Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Hailey Driscoll added eight points and 10 rebounds for Colby.

