The holiday season is winding down and decorations are coming down, but the Press Herald Toy Fund is turning its attention to the 2018 holiday season and still accepting donations that will carry the tradition into its 69th year.
The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.
The fund provides new age-appropriate toys to needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.
Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper and keep the fund going year after year. Donations also are accepted year-round and ensure that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the next year.
Donations for this year that have not yet been published will be listed in a future edition of the newspaper and online.