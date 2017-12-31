FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots locked up home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs Sunday afternoon.

In the coldest regular-season home game in franchise history, the Patriots used the versatility of Dion Lewis to defeat the New York Jets 26-6 at Gillette Stadium. The game-time temperature was 13 with a wind-chill of minus-2.

Lewis scored two touchdowns while rushing for 93 yards on a career-high 26 carries. He also caught six passes for 40 yards.

His touchdowns came on a 3-yard run on the game’s opening drive and a 5-yard reception from Tom Brady in the second quarter.

Brady struggled at times in the cold and against an aggressive Jets secondary. He completed 18 of 37 passes for 190 yards.

The Patriots finished 13-3 and will be the top seed in the upcoming AFC playoffs. It is the seventh time since 1990 – when the current playoff format was established – that the Patriots have the top seed, best in the NFL. They’ll have a bye next week. The Jets finished 5-11.

In his Patriots debut, James Harrison had five tackles and two sacks.

The Patriots led 24-3 after three quarters, the only scoring in the third a 21-yard field goal by Stephen Gostkowski with 1:29 remaining. The Jets got a field goal in the fourth, but New England’s defense got in on the scoring when linebacker Eric Lee sacked quarterback Bryce Petty for a safety with 6:04 remaining.

The Patriots defense also excelled on third down: the Jets were 0 for 12.

The Patriots had a nice finish to the second quarter to take a 21-3 lead and make up for a rather lackluster first half. New England scored twice in the final 4:14 of the second quarter, a 5-yard pass from Brady to Brandin Cooks and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Dion Lewis, to make it 21-3.

New England had taken the opening drive of the game and scored on a 3-yard run by Lewis, completing an impressive 13-play, 75-yard drive. But the Patriots had only 90 yards of total offense the rest of the half as Brady struggled (13-of-24) and the Jets defense played better.

This story will be updated.

