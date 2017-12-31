WATERVILLE — A Waterville woman thought to be in possession of a handgun was charged late Saturday with creating a police standoff.

Shelley Kelley, 47, was hospitalized and later issued a summons alleging the Class E misdemeanor crime of holding police at bay for about four hours, Waterville Deputy Police Chief William Bonney said.

Bonney said police went to Yeaton Street about 3 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a suicidal woman later identified as Kelley possibly armed with a gun.

Police secured a perimeter around the area while trying to make contact with Kelley, who initially refused to speak with them. But Kelley said she was willing to talk with Officer Kelly Hooper of the Skowhegan Police Department, a friend of Kelley’s for many years.

After Bonney contacted Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam, Hooper went to the standoff scene and assisted Waterville’s police negotiator.

Bucknam said Hooper successfully talked Kelley out of the house. She emerged about 7:15 p.m. and surrendered to police, Bonney said.

Kelley was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center, Thayer Campus, for evaluation. Police said they did not believe Kelley posed a threat to the community during the standoff. They did not say whether she had a gun during the incident.

It was the second standoff involving Waterville police during the month, both of which ended peacefully and without injury, Bonney said. He credited the work of his department’s patrol officers, supervisors and negotiators in bringing “these stressful and dangerous situations” to a safe conclusion.

In the other incident, Michael Joslyn, 23, created a nearly 13-hour standoff on Dec. 10 when he refused to leave his College Avenue apartment building after firing several gunshots through the floor in the direction of his landlord, with whom Joslyn was having a dispute, Bonney said.

He said Joslyn was intoxicated at the time he fired the shots, which totaled about a half-dozen by the time the standoff ended.

Police detained him without injury by deploying their pepper-ball system, firing several rounds until Joslyn was subdued. There appeared to be 20 to 30 officers involved in that incident.

Joslyn was charged with three counts of aggravated reckless conduct and aggravated criminal mischief, all felonies, and with refusing to submit to arrest and creating a police standoff, both misdemeanors.

