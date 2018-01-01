Record-breaking temperatures continue to wreak havoc across southern Maine on Monday, stalling vehicles, freezing pipes and closing a high school as Mainers welcome the new year on a slightly nervous note amid sustained icy weather.

A new record-low temperature of 16 degrees below zero was set Monday morning at the Portland International Jetport, said Tom Hawley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray.

The previous record low temperature for Jan. 1 was 12 degrees below zero, set in 1957 and tied in 1964, Hawley said. Daily temperatures have been recorded at the jetport since 1940.

Portland’s lowest high temperature for Jan. 1 was 13 degrees, also set in 1957, so another record could be broken before sunset.

“I doubt we’ll hit 10 today,” Hawley said around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The temperature is expected to drop to about 10 below zero overnight and hit a high of about 10 degrees on Tuesday, Hawley said, possibly breaking a record for the coldest high temperature for Jan. 2, which was 12 degrees, set in 2014.

Hawley tempered concerns about a storm that’s expected to form off the coast of Florida and head up the East Coast later this week. It could bring high winds and light snow to southern Maine on Thursday, with heavier snow Downeast in Hancock and Washington counties.

“Right now it looks like it could be a glancing blow for us,” Hawley said.

Meanwhile, the deepening cold is shifting frozen ground and causing water main breaks throughout the region, including one on Monday morning that brought an emergency crew from the Maine Water Co. to 114 East Grand Ave. in Scarborough, on the Old Orchard Beach line.

Located in the Pine Point neighborhood, the street was flooded and the water main was shut down for repairs that were expected to take most of the day, said Mickey Hall, water company superintendent. Only about 100 people were affected, largely because it’s a seasonal waterfront neighborhood.

Noble High School in North Berwick will remain closed through Tuesday to allow repairs to a damaged sprinkler system that forced a state wrestling tournament to be moved to Noble Middle School in Berwick on Friday. Noble School District Superintendent Steve Connolly sent an email about the closure to the MSAD 60 community on Monday afternoon.

A routine inspection of the high school’s fire suppression system on Friday afternoon revealed that its underground feeder pipe had frozen and broken, along with the system’s “backflow preventer,” Connolly said.

“That’s pretty drastic cold,” Connolly said. “There were hundreds of people at the high school on Friday for the first day of the 36th annual Noble Invitational wrestling meet. They all had to be relocated to Noble Middle School, which has a high-school-size gym, but it certainly complicated matters.”

Needed replacement parts should be available by Tuesday morning and the sprinkler system is expected to be fixed by that afternoon, Connolly said, allowing the high school to welcome back students and staff members on Wednesday.

Freezing temperatures also caused water pipe damage in the library at Knowlton Elementary School and heating challenges at Lebanon Elementary School. Central office staff, which usually is located in the high school, will operate out of the middle school on Tuesday.

And while Noble High School students and staff members will have Tuesday off, Connolly said he’s worried about getting other students from North Berwick, Berwick and Lebanon back to school when temperatures are expected to remain low. Noble’s bus drivers had trouble starting eight buses during regular maintenance checks throughout the holiday vacation week.

“I’m pretty sure other school districts are going to see some problems with their fleets tomorrow,” Connolly said.

This story will be updated.

