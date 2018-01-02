WATERBORO — Nick Curtis scored a game-high 27 points and went 9 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter Tuesday night as Windham defeated Massabesic 58-45 in an SMAA boys’ basketball game.

Mike Gilman added 15 points for Windham (6-1).

Alex Schepis led Massabesic (2-5) with 14 points, Isaac DesVergnes contributed 11 and Ethan Roy grabbed 10 rebounds.

MARSHWOOD 57, WESTBROOK 54: Ian Bryant scored 13 points and Kye Williams added 12 to pace the Hawks (2-5) over Westbrook (2-3) at South Berwick.

Cullen Casey added 10 points for Marshwood.

PORTLAND 72, GORHAM 53: Terion Moss scored 26 points with four assists and four steals to lead Portland (6-0) over Gorham (2-3) at the Portland Expo.

Griffin Foley added 16 points, and Treyvonnte Ballew had 13 points and six rebounds for Portland, which led 43-25 at halftime.

Jordan Bretton led Gorham with 13 points.

KENNEBUNK 46, FALMOUTH 31: Maxwell Murray grabbed 12 rebounds and the Rams (4-2) defeated the Yachtsmen (3-5) at Kennebunk.

SCARBOROUGH 83, NOBLE 35: Nick Fiorillo had 18 of his game-high 25 points in the first half as the Red Storm (5-2) opened a 49-17 halftime lead and rolled by the Knights (0-5) at Scarborough.

Morgan Pratt had 16 points for Scarborough, including four 3-pointers, and Reece Lagerquist chipped in with 12 points.

Tyler Oliver led Noble with 10 points.

WELLS 62, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 45: Cam Cousins and Matt Sherburne combined for 18 points as the Warriors (5-1) opened a 28-17 halftime lead before pulling away from the Seagulls (1-4) at Wells.

Cousins finished with a team-high 20 points and added nine rebounds. Tyler Bridge had 15 points, and Sherburne ended with 12 points and five steals for Wells.

Ian Regan led Old Orchard with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.

SOUTH PORTLAND 82, SANFORD 42: Ed Buckley and Liam Coyne scored 14 points each as South Portland (4-1) dominated the Spartans (0-6) at Sanford.

Noah Malone added 11 and Tyree Bitjoka 10 for the Red Riots. Leyton Bickford had 17 for Sanford.

South Portland used defense and an inside presence for transition points and a 22-10 first-period lead. Riley Hasson finished with five steals for the Riots. Buckley and Coyne added four steals each, and Malone provided defensive presence in the paint.

YORK 53, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 43: Chris Cummins scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats (6-0), who used an 18-8 run to break open a 35-35 game through three quarters and down the Raiders (3-4) at York.

Riley Linn had a game-high 17 points for York. Alex Nickerson chipped in with 10.

Oscar Saunders hit a pair of 3-pointers for Fryeburg and finished with 12 points.

DEERING 55, BONNY EAGLE 28: Darryl Germain scored 15 points for the Rams (5-1), who led 26-9 at the half and defeated the Scots (2-4) at Portland.

Ben Onek added eight points and eight rebounds for Deering.

William Hendrix scored 10 points for Bonny Eagle.

CAMDEN HILLS 64, BRUNSWICK 51: The Windjammers (4-3) used a 23-10 third-quarter run to overcome a four-point halftime deficit and defeat the Dragons (5-2) at Brunswick.

John Curtin scored a game-high 19 points for Camden Hills, including six 3-pointers, Noah Heidorn had 18 points, and Michael Kremin added 12 points, with four 3-pointers.

Colby Buckman led Brunswick with 11 points.

GARDINER 91, MT. ARARAT 71: Connor McGuire scored a game-high 27 points with seven rebounds and Ben Shaw added 12 points as Gardiner(4-3) rolled past Mt. Ararat (1-6) at Augusta.

Cole Lawrence chipped in with 10 points for Gardiner.

Greg Malin led the Eagles with 16 points.

MADISON 69, WISCASSET 38: Sean Whalen scored 22 points as the Bulldogs (4-2) cruised past the Wolverines (0-7) at Madison.

Evan Bess scored 10 points for Madison, and Zach Belanger and Max Shibley each added eight.

Ronald Drake led Wiscasset with 18 points.

HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, SCARBOROUGH 1: Sean Agrondia scored twice for the Capers (6-0), who opened with five straight goals and rolled past the Red Storm (2-5) at Lewiston.

Gus Frankwicz had a goal and two assists for Cape Elizabeth.

Ryan Collins and Philip Tarling each added a goal and an assist.

Cam Budway had a late power-play goal for Scarborough.

