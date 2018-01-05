ST. GEORGE — A Thomaston man is missing Friday after he went out clamming around 6 p.m. Thursday in the midst of the blizzard and did not return home, the Coast Guard said.

Paul Benner, 35, was last seen at about 6 p.m. Thursday when he went out in his 14-foot skiff to go clamming. He was reported missing around 11 p.m. by his father, according to the Coast Guard.

Benner’s pickup truck was found near a dock on Long Cove Road and his skiff was found around midnight a few hundred yards from a causeway that connects Clark Island to the mainland. Other equipment from Benner’s skiff has also been found, said Chief Deputy Tim Carroll of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The Maine Marine Patrol and fire departments from local towns including St. George, South Thomaston and Thomaston have searched the cove and shoreline and Coast Guard boats from the stations in Boothbay Harbor and Rockland have searched farther offshore. A Coast Guard helicopter flew over the area just after 6 a.m. Friday.

The search began in the wake of a major winter storm that produced near record high tides, high seas, and heavy winds. The National Weather Service reported near-shore seas of 10 to 15 feet during the storm. By early Friday morning, seas between Long Cove Road and Clark Island had subsided to about 2 feet.

