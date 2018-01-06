BOULDER, Colo. — A judge has declined to dismiss a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by JonBenet Ramsey’s brother.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported a circuit court judge in Michigan on Friday denied a motion by CBS and other defendants who asked that he toss the case.

Burke Ramsey sued CBS in December 2016, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series that concluded he killed his 6-year-old sister more than two decades ago.

The beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder the day after Christmas in 1996.

