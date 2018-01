NEW YORK — The Fire Department of New York says it’s at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The department says it was called around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor.

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.

