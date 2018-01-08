If your car has been shuddering or vibrating at highway speeds during the recent cold spell, you might need a car wash instead of potentially expensive repairs.

The Better Business Bureau posted a story on its website Monday that advised motorists to go to a car wash before visiting a mechanic for a shudder or vibration that had appeared only recently.

In the post, the BBB blamed the recent frigid temperatures and snowstorms for producing a layer of frozen crud on vehicles’ undercarriages.

“The snow and ice freezes all over the bottom of the vehicle, which results in that vibration you’re feeling. Once it is washed away, you should be fine,” the Better Business Bureau said. “However, if your car or truck still vibrates after you wash it, that means it is time to visit your local auto repair shop or tire dealer.”

