A driver was killed and three others were seriously injured when two cars collided head-on Friday afternoon on Route 178 in Eddington.

Killed in the crash was Brandon Cook, 18, of Greenbush, according to the Maine State Police.

Cook’s vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and struck a sport utility vehicle driven by Abby Reynolds Danforth, 24, of Old Town, about 4 p.m., state police spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a statement Saturday.

Danforth and the two teenage passengers in Cook’s car were taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries.

The passengers were identified as Alexis McKenzie, 16, and Avery Hallahan, 17. Their hometowns were not immediately available.

Danforth was in critical condition and McKenzie in serious condition Saturday afternoon at the hospital, which had no comment on Hallahan’s condition.

