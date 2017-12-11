Celebrity chef Mario Batali is stepping away from the TV show “The Chew” and the day-to-day operations of his businesses after a report detailed sexual misconduct allegations from multiple women spanning at least two decades.

Batali did not deny the allegations against him, saying in a statement Monday that “although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted.”

“That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses,” he said. “I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

In an investigation published Monday by food website Eater, four women — three of whom had worked for Batali in some capacity — said he touched them inappropriately.

According to the Eater piece, a woman who worked for Batali in the late 1990s told Eater he came up behind her in the dining room “put his hand on half of my butt and he squeezed it. Another former Batali employee said he repeatedly grabbed her from behind and held her tight against his body. Another former worker said he groped her. One woman who never worked for Batali said the chef rubbed her breasts at a party about 10 years ago after someone spilled wine down her shirt.

Eater did not publish their names.

Batali gained mainstream recognition with the 1997 debut of his TV show “Molto Mario” on Food Network. Five years later, the chef was recognized by the prestigious James Beard Foundation as the best chef in New York City.

Batali — who has a strong presence in the Los Angeles food scene, including his Mozza restaurants and the Eataly marketplace that opened at the Westfield Century City mall last month — also has co-hosted the ABC daytime talk show “The Chew” since it launched in 2011.

Backlash against Batali has been swift.

On Monday morning, B&B Hospitality Group, which provides back-office and operational services to 24 restaurants owned by Batali and others, said it took the allegations “very seriously.”

“Mr. Batali and we have agreed that he will step away from the company’s operations, including the restaurants, and he has already done so,” the company said in a statement.

B&B Hospitality Group said it has had systematic policies and training about sexual harassment for more than 10 years, and that all members of management, including Batali, have participated in that training.

The company said employees who want to make claims about corporate officers “or owners specifically” can now contact an outside corporate investigations firm, who “has discretion to independently investigate complaints and report to outside counsel.”

Food Network said in a statement Monday that it is putting relaunch plans for “Molto Mario” on hold.

An ABC spokesperson said the network has asked Batali to step away from “The Chew” while it reviewed the allegations against him.

“ABC takes matters like this very seriously,” the statement said. “While we are unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with the show, we will swiftly address any alleged violations of our standards of conduct.”

