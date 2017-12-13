BIDDEFORD — Casey Perry buried a jumper from the top of the key with five seconds left Wednesday to lift Marshwood over Biddeford 48-46 in an SMAA girls’ basketball game at Tiger Gym.

Perry led the Hawks (2-0) with 13 points to go with 10 rebounds – eight offensive – five assists, five steals and three blocks.

Early in the second quarter, Perry was called out by Coach Steve Freeman after deciding not to shoot and passing instead.

After that she finished with quarter with seven points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.

“(Perry) is an excellent passer. Sometimes she’s a little too unselfish,” said Freeman. “She does a lot of things that don’t show up in the box score.”

Marshwood had the ball with about two minutes left in a tie game and kept possession until Perry’s game-winner.

“We have all the confidence in each other. Just knocking down that game-winning shot, it was such a great feeling,” said Perry.

Elora Montgomery (10 points) hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Hawks in the fourth quarter. The first, touching nothing but net from the right wing, came with just over five minutes left and Marshwood trailing, 38-36.

Her other 3-pointer came from the right corner with 2:12 remaining to make it 46-46.

“If (Montgomery) doesn’t hit those, it’s a different game,” said Freeman.

Grace Martin led Biddeford (0-2) with 28 points and 15 rebounds – four offensive – and added three blocks.

“(Martin) is a great player with a big body. I’m glad she plays for us,” said Biddeford Coach Katie Herbine.

“We had no answer for Martin tonight,” said Freeman.

Marshwood dominated the offensive glass and turnover statistics. The Hawks had 28 offensive rebounds that led to 26 second-chance points.

The Hawks used a full-court press for most of the game, putting immense pressure on the Biddeford backcourt. The Tigers committed 22 turnovers to 13 for the Hawks.

“(Marshwood) played their press very well. We broke it a few times, had some layups, which I’m proud of,” said Herbine.

Marshwood is able to press and be effective on both ends of the floor because of its depth. Freeman is able to send out his second unit with confidence, a luxury few teams enjoy.

“We can go really deep,” said Freeman.

“(Marshwood has) a really deep team. They probably go 12 (deep),” said Herbine.

Biddeford led 13-7 after one quarter but the Hawks rallied to make it 25-25 at halftime.

“We really started off pretty shaky. I think it was just nerves,” said Perry. “That second quarter everyone started coming together as a team.”

Biddeford led 36-34 after three quarters.

“I have to give credit to Biddeford. They played really well and took us out of a lot of things that we wanted to do,” said Freeman.

