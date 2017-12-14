Ryan Collins scored twice, including the winning goal on a power play, as Cape Elizabeth defeated St. Dominic 4-2 in a boys’ hockey game Thursday at Troubh Arena.

Cape Elizabeth, in a 2-2 game, went on a power play with 8:01 remaining. After an initial shot by Jackson Woods was saved by Gaston Fuksa, Collins found the loose puck and scored with 6:56 left.

“(Fuksa) was playing pretty aggressive so he was out of the net. (The puck) was sitting there on the post. I couldn’t whack it in, I had to toe-drag it around,” said Collins.

“Obviously it was the game-winning goal, but that was a huge turning point in that third period,” said Cape Elizabeth Coach Matthew Buotte.

Collins gave the Capers (2-0) a 2-1 lead in the second period. Just over two minutes after the Saints (0-1) tied it early in the period, Collins delivered with a shot that found the top right corner of the net.

“It’s about fighting back. (They) never had a lead and that’s the position we want to be in, but also knowing they are right there, I think we handled that well mentally,” said Collins.

Cape Elizabeth added an empty-net goal by Alex Glidden – his second goal of the game – with 16.8 seconds left.

Cape Elizabeth took a 1-0 lead after 1:25. Off a faceoff, Philip Tarling, who finished with three assists, found himself with a one-on-one chance against Fuksa, but the shot was turned aside. Glidden backhanded in the rebound.

With 6:36 remaining in the first period, the Capers had a five-minute power play after St. Dom’s was called for boarding, but they were unable to capitalize despite two good chances.

“That first (power play) was abysmal,” said Buotte.

The Capers converted 1 of 2 power plays. The Saints came up empty on two opportunities.

St. Dom’s was playing its opening game after Saturday’s scheduled opener was postponed.

The Saints showed some first-game problems in the first period and were outshot 9-0, and were fortunate to escape with just a 1-0 deficit.

“That was our first game and it showed in that first period,” said Saints Coach Bob Parker.

St. Dom’s didn’t register its first shot on goal until three minutes had elapsed in the second period.

“(After the first period) we adjusted our breakout so that we weren’t so direct,” said Parker.

“We put a little more effort into getting the puck out of neutral ice (so that) we could create a few more scoring opportunities.”

St. Dom’s made it 1-1 with 9:18 left in the second period when Mack Pelletier scored on a rebound, assisted by Dominic Chasse.

Trailing 2-1 early in the third, the Saints tied the game again on a beautiful one-timer by Jacob Lewis assisted by Will Fletcher.

“Other than the one unfortunate break on (the Saints’) goal, we played a really clean third period. We closed it down in extremely mature fashion,” said Buotte.

Capers goalie Peter Haber made 12 saves.

“I told the guys to enjoy it tonight and we’ll have to get back to work for Saturday night against Greely,” said Buotte.

