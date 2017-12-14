RUMFORD — Firefighters from several towns were battling flames and freezing temperatures after a single-family home caught fire shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Early reports were that the house at 411 South Rumford Road had been evacuated as fire crews from Rumford, Andover, Mexico, Woodstock, Peru, Dixfield and other towns fought the blaze.

A Rumford fire official said later Thursday that he had not heard of any injuries suffered in the blaze.

According to a source in Rumford, the home is owned by David A. Arsenault who, along with his son Corbin, escaped the burning home just before explosions were heard.

It was not immediately clear what exploded.

The first police officers at the scene reported that the building was totally engulfed. There were also power lines reported down in the street.

Fire crews battled ice and temperatures in the single digits as they fought to knock down the fire. Crews remained at the scene two hours after the fire was reported. A fire official said they would likely be there until early Friday morning.

South Rumford Road runs parallel to the Androscoggin River and Route 2.

