GIRLS

1. Scarborough: The defending Class A champs bring back eight who scored at the state meet, including sophomore Emily Labbe (26 points). She’s joined by sophomore scorers Anna Gardner (pole vault) and Madison Marinko (long jump, hurdles). Add senior Bethany Sholl, who won the 2-mile (11:40.31), and the Red Storm should be tough to beat.

2. Cheverus: The defending outdoor state champion in Class A can’t be discounted. Sophomore Emma Gallant and junior Emma White combined for 42 of Cheverus’ 61 points in their individual events indoors last year. This year both could score more.

3. Greely: The defending Class B state champ won its first title since 2008, and returns three juniors who should make it a contender. Juniors Carolyn Todd (2-mile and mile), Skylar Cooney (hurdles and 400) and Maggie McCormick (pole vault) accounted for 18 points in 2017. One or more could win an individual title in 2018.

4. York: The Wildcats haven’t won a state title since 2010 and last year finished fourth in Class B, 26 points off the lead. But with sophomore Hayley Smith (55 hurdles), who finished third at the state meet last winter, York could be in the hunt.

5. Westbrook: Double-winner Nyagoa Bayak, one of the two returning scorers, could get points in a third event (long jump) this winter. And with sophomore Quincey Lyden, who took fourth in the 800 (2:24.18), Westbrook could move up the leaderboard this winter. It was fourth at the Class A meet last year.

BOYS

1. Scarborough: The Red Storm won their seventh state title in nine years with 102.25 points – more than twice as many as the runner-up. The Red Storm graduated four individuals who totaled 54 points but return three legs of their winning 3,200-meter relay team and four athletes who accounted for 28.25 points.

2. Westbrook: With defending long jump champion Dominic Creenan, who scored in three events last year, the Class A runner-up should be high on the leaderboard this winter. The senior scored 17 of Westbrook’s 46 points last season. The Blazes also return senior Brandt Herbert, who took fourth in the long jump (20-6).

3. Deering: The Rams return three athletes who scored at the Class A meet, including senior Luc Harrison, who finished third in the 400 (53.18). Two other seniors finished just out of scoring in the 400 and senior Yahya Nure was fourth in the 2-mile (10:00.43). Expect the Rams to be in the mix.

4. Greely: The Rangers were 20 points shy of Class B champion Mt. Desert Island last year, their best performance since 2010. The Rangers return three juniors who scored at the state meet and senior Gavin Poperechny, who took fourth in the 55 hurdles (8.55). They could be in the hunt again.

5. York: The Wildcats bring back senior Zach Westman, who took second in the 55 hurdles (8.49) and the triple jump (40-5) to score 12 points at the Class B meet. Their fourth-place finish at the state meet marked the first time in six years the Wildcats didn’t finish first or second.

– Deirdre Fleming

