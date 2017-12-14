YORK — Jordan Grant scored 17 points Thursday as Gray-New Gloucester came away with a 40-38 overtime victory against York in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game.

Brianna Jordan added 13 points for the Patriots (1-1).

Nina Howe scored 19 points for York (1-1).

BOOTHBAY 65, MT. ABRAM 40: Page Brown scored 17 points, including her 1,000th career point in the final seconds of the third quarter, to lead the Seahawks (1-0) past the Roadrunners (1-1) at Salem.

SCARBOROUGH 46, FALMOUTH 33: Sophie Glidden scored 13 points for the Red Storm (2-0), who made nine 3-pointers against the Yachtsmen (0-2) at Scarborough.

Grace Dimick scored 14 points for Falmouth.

YARMOUTH 47, SACOPEE VALLEY 28: Clementine Blaschke had seven of her 18 points in the second half as Yarmouth (1-1) outscored the Hawks (0-2) 26-9 at South Hiram.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 53, HYDE 30: Margaret Larson scored 22 points and Helen Hamblett added 11 for the Panthers (1-2) against the Phoenix (0-2) at Bath.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

FOREST HILLS 85, PINE TREE ACADEMY 30: Jacob Rivas had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Forest Hills (4-0) at Jackman.

Evan Owen led Pine Tree (1-2) with 17 points.

YARMOUTH 69, SACOPEE VALLEY 19: Nolan Hagerty scored 18 points, and the Clippers (1-1) opened a 23-3 first-quarter lead in a win over the Hawks (0-2) at Yarmouth.

FALMOUTH 54, SCARBOROUGH 50: Nick Hester had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks to lead the Yachtsmen (2-0) over the Red Storm (1-1) at Falmouth.

Nick Fiorillo paced Scarborough with 15 points.

A.R. GOULD 57, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 40: Lucas Rogers led a balanced attack with 14 points and A.R. Gould (1-0) overcame 22 points by Te’Andre King to beat NYA (0-3) in South Portland.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

PORTLAND 4, SOUTH PORTLAND 3: Joe Pichette broke a 3-3 tie midway through the third period as Portland/Deering (1-1) defeated South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (1-1) at Portland.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.