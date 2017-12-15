WESTBROOK — Zac Manoogian scored 40 points Friday night to lead Westbrook to a 66-26 victory against Morse in a Class A South boys’ basketball game.

Manoogian, who finished with nine 3-pointers, had 25 points in the first half as the Blue Blazes (2-1) opened leads of 15-4 after the first quarter and 38-14 at halftime against the Shipbuilders (1-2).

Tyreik Foster led Morse with 10 points.

BRUNSWICK 51, FALMOUTH 39: Noah Cox scored nine of his game-high 17 points in the third quarter, Colby Buckner finished with 14 and the Dragons (3-0) surged past the Yachtsmen (2-1) at Brunswick.

Cox hit three 3-pointers, and Sam Sharpe had 12 points and five rebounds for Brunswick, which outscored Falmouth 13-5 in the third to take a 41-28 lead.

Sam Manganello and Nick Hester each had 13 points for Falmouth.

PORTLAND 66, OXFORD HILLS 50: Emmanuel Yugu scored nine of his 13 points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs (3-0) widened a 33-29 halftime lead to 51-40 over Oxford Hills (0-2) at Portland.

Terion Moss led Portland with 15 points and Griffin Foley added 14. Colton Carson scored 18 and Christopher St. Pierre 11 for the Vikings.

CAPE ELIZABETH 65, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 50: Finn Bowe knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points as the Capers (1-1) rolled past the Seagulls (1-1) at Old Orchard Beach.

Andrew Hartel added 16 points for Cape Elizabeth, which took a 36-16 halftime lead.

Ian Regan scored 15 points for Old Orchard, all on 3-pointers.

BOOTHBAY REGION 50, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 46: Kyle Alley scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and hit a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds as the Seahawks (2-1) held off the Mustangs (1-3) at Monmouth.

Boothbay led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter but Monmouth pulled within 48-46 with under a minute to play.

The Mustangs had a chance to tie it but turned the ball over in the final seconds before Alley hit two free throws to ice it.

Gabriel Martin scored 12 points and Dylan Lajoie had 10 for Monmouth.

WAYNFLETE 71, TRAIP ACADEMY 52: Diraige Dahlia hit three 3-pointers in the final three minutes, finishing with 14 points as the Flyers (2-1) beat the Rangers (1-1) at Kittery.

Asker Hussein added 12 points for Waynflete, which led 42-28 at halftime.

NORTH HAVEN 57, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 48: Brandon Brown scored 19 points for the Hawks (2-2), who opened a 52-29 lead after three quarters and defeated the Lions (0-2) at Saco.

Mason Jones scored 39 points for Greater Portland Christian.

DEERING 73, LEWISTON 42: Ben Onek had 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and the Rams (2-0) caused 22 turnovers in a win over the Blue Devils (0-3) at Portland.

Garret Poussard and Hassan Hussein each scored eight points for Lewiston, which trailed 48-27 at halftime.

GORHAM 70, MASSABESIC 60: Tom Nelson had 10 of his game-high 20 points in the second quarter as the Rams (1-0) used a 26-10 run for a 33-23 halftime lead against the Mustangs (0-3) at Gorham.

Jordan Bretton added 13 points and Bode Meader had 12 for Gorham.

WELLS 53, LAKE REGION 48: The Warriors (2-1) went 10 of 14 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Lakers (0-2) at Wells.

Wells trailed 12-7 after the first quarter, then led 25-23 at halftime.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 38, LEAVITT 33: Tucker Buzzell scored 10 points, and Joe LeBrun and Caleb Bowles each added eight to lift the Raiders (2-1) past the Hornets (0-2) in overtime at Fryeburg.

Wyatt Hathaway had eight points for Leavitt, which outscored Fryeburg Academy 18-8 in the second half after trailing 22-12 at halftime.

KENNEBUNK 84, MT. ARARAT 60: Max Murray scored 27 points and Kyle Pasieniuk had 18 as the Rams (1-2) cruised past the Eagles (1-2) at Kennebunk.

Cam Lovejoy scored 16 points and Zack Sullivan had 12 for Kennebunk, which outscored Mt. Ararat 22-12 in the third period to take a 60-44 lead.

WINDHAM 73, BANGOR 63: Windham (2-1) hit four 3-pointers in the third period, two by Nick Curtis, and used a 20-10 run to open a 53-39 lead against the Rams (1-1) at Bangor.

Curtis finished with 30 points, Mike Gilman 25, and Dierhow Bol controlled the middle for the Eagles with 12 rebounds and two blocked shots.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 67, FREEPORT 64: Josiah Rottari hit two free throws with two seconds to play in overtime as the Patriots (2-1) edged the Falcons (1-1) at Gray.

John Martin had 18 points to lead Gray-New Gloucester. Rottari finished with 15 points, including 8 of 8 at the foul line.

EDWARD LITTLE 64, CHEVERUS 54: Darby Shea had 23 points to pace the Red Eddies (3-0) over Cheverus (0-3) at Auburn.

After trailing 31-17, the Red Eddies went on a 30-12 run in the third quarter. In the fourth, Edward Little outscored the Stags, 17-11.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 78, CAMDEN HILLS 68: Gabe Allaire’s layup broke a 54-54 fourth-quarter tie, and Brent Stewart drained a 3-pointer down the stretch as Medomak Valley (1-1) pulled away from the Windjammers (1-2) at Rockport.

