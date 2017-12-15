Sam Anderson, Sanford senior: One of the top returning wrestlers in southern Maine, Anderson was the Telegram’s All-State choice at 160 pounds after winning the Class A championship and New England qualifier in a 41-5 season.

Lincoln Andrews, Scarborough senior: Andrews is squarely in the mix in a deep 285-pound class. He won the Class A South title and was second in the state last season.

Isaiah Cogswell, Morse/Wiscasset senior: Cogswell is coming off a 44-9 season at 138 pounds, which included placing third in Class A North and fourth at states. He is likely to bump up a weight class or two.

Liam Coomey, Marshwood junior: Coomey finished second at 113 pounds at both the Class A championships and the New England qualifier. He opened this season with a win at 126 pounds at the Westbrook Invitational.

Zach Elowitch, Portland junior: A solid wrestler with good strength, Elowitch was third in Class A at 160 pounds last season and suffered several close losses to Sam Anderson during the course of a 38-6 season.

Alex Fogarty, Oceanside junior: Fogarty was the Maine Sunday Telegram’s 120-pound All-State wrestler after winning Class B North and the New England qualifier, then picking up two wins at the New England championships in a 41-8 season.

Josiah Garcia, Biddeford junior: He placed third in Class A South at 138 pounds to highlight a 28-6 season. Now a team captain, Garcia is expected to be a factor in the 145-pound class.

Jon Grenier, Noble senior: After being slowed by injuries the past two seasons, the tri-captain is looking to be on the podium at the state meet, probably at 152 pounds. He went 37-19 last season, mostly at 138.

Caden Kowalsky, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick sophomore: A regional runner-up at 113 pounds, Kowalsky will bump up to 132 or 138. He and classmate Ben Laurence are the top talents on the reigning Class A North champions.

Noah Lang, Camden Hills junior: Lang was runner-up in Class A to all-time Maine wins leader Bradley Beaulieu at 138 pounds as a sophomore and has started strong this season at 152.

Zebulun Leavitt, Cheverus senior: Leavitt is the defending Class A champion at 285 pounds and was the New England qualifier runner-up. He went 29-7 last season and is known for being a strong defensive wrestler.

Jaycob Lindgren, Fryeburg Academy freshman: After a two-year absence, Fryeburg returns to varsity action this winter. Lindgren (at 138) and classmate Eddie Plessinger (132) should be the Raiders’ top wrestlers.

Josh Mackaman, York/Traip Academy senior: Mackaman is expected to wrestle at 126 or 132 as one of York’s team captains. Last year, he was a Class A state qualifier at 120 pounds in a 27-6 season.

Sam Martel, Noble sophomore: Martel is coming off a 41-14 season at 106 pounds, where he placed second in Class A and at the New England qualifiers behind graduated Skowhegan standout Cody Craig. Martel has grown and will begin the season at 132 pounds.

Sean McCormack-Kuhman, Wells senior: After placing third in Class B at 220 pounds, McCormack-Kuhman will move up to heavyweight. He’ll be light but will present challenges with his athletic ability.

Isaac Plante, Sanford junior: In a breakout season, he won the Class A South title at 170 pounds and was runner-up at the state meet to Mt. Ararat standout Robert Hetherman. Plante will move up to 182 pounds.

Matthew Pooler, Massabesic sophomore: Pooler finished third in both the South regional and Class A state meet as a freshman 152-pounder, with a 25-4 record. He’s the Mustangs’ only returning state meet placer.

Nolan Potter, Wells senior: A returning Maine Sunday Telegram All-State choice, Potter was undefeated in Maine at 195 pounds, winning the Class B title and New England qualifier in a 50-2 season. He’s 116-33 in his career and will be a force at 220 this season.

Jeremy Sendrowski, Scarborough senior: After winning a Class A title as a freshman, Sendrowski has competed against some of Maine’s best. Last season, he was the Class A and New England qualifier runner-up at 145.

Ryan Shackley, Westbrook/Gorham senior: The three-time state meet qualifier is closing in on his 100th career victory. He was fourth in Class A North at 120 pounds last season. Shackley will bump up a weight class or two as Westbrook moves to Class A South.

Dylan Strong, Marshwood junior: Strong was third in Class A and third at the New England qualifier at 170 pounds, one of last season’s toughest weights. He opened this season placing second to Anderson at 170 pounds at the Westbrook Invitational.

Sam Strozier, Morse/Wiscasset senior: Strozier, who attends Wiscasset High, will join forces with Mt. Ararat in a new team co-op. He was 27-17, a regional runner-up and fourth in Class A at 152 last season.

James Thompson, Marshwood senior: Thompson will be the only senior for the defending Class A champions after winning the 195-pound title and finishing third in the New England qualifier. He may move up to 220.

Matthew Thompson, Marshwood sophomore: The younger brother of James Thompson, Matthew won the 120-pound Class A championship in February. He opened this season by winning the 132-pound division at the Westbrook Invitational.

Michael Wrigley, Wells senior: The technically proficient wrestler, he went 46-3 as a junior and placed second in Class B at 170 pounds to Trent Goodman, who was third at New Englands. Wrigley is likely to move up to 182.

