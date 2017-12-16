Harry Truman was president. “The Goldbergs” was the hot new show on TV.
The price of a new house was about $7,500. Gasoline went for 17 cents. The typical minimum wage was 70 cents an hour.
And the price of a new Christmas toy was about $1.
It was 1949. Times were hard for a lot of families in Portland, and the holidays were coming fast.
So began what is now the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts.
Matthew I. Barron, then Portland’s assistant welfare director, did the math and conceived of a simple plan.
If he could get his hands on $1,000, then 1,000 needy kids in Portland could all have a toy for Christmas. Children would have something to smile about no matter how much their parents were struggling.
It made perfect sense to Evening Express Editor Robert B. Beith, who announced a drive to raise the $1,000 in his “We Hear” column, which he ran under the pseudonym “Bruce Roberts” – Beith’s first and middle names in reverse order.
By the time the campaign had ended, the first Santa Fund raised $3,903.
Barron and Beith are gone, as is the Evening Express. But their legacy continues to inspire donations from readers that bring joy to children.
Like, for example, a $50 donation that arrived recently with this note: “In memory of our great-grandfather Bob Beith – Bruce Roberts – Savannah and Holly.”
The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts is using donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. The fund – now in its 68th year – is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.
Applications can be downloaded at pressheraldtoyfund.org or picked up at the Press Herald’s Welcome Center at 295 Gannett Drive in South Portland. Call 791-6672 to have one mailed to you.
Donations to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.